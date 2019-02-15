Tougher flu strain spreading in Central Virginia; schools urge parents to check children

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico Schools are asking parents to check for flu-like symptoms in their children due to a growing number of students showing up sick. In fact, health officials in Central Virginia say people are visiting doctor’s offices everyday complaining of the flu.
What’s different this year - the strain that’s getting people sick seems to be different from last year’s flu virus.
"In multiple schools in Henrico County, children have become sick with influenza,” officials said in a letter addressed to Henrico parents Thursday.
"It is here,” said Physician’s Assistant Francis Kelleher.
At Patient First on Parham Road, people are coming in everyday with flu symptoms.
"What we’re seeing mainly is Type A…Type A means awful. Type B means better,” he said.
So what’s the difference?
"Usually if a patient has Type A, laying down bundled up under a blanket, they say it feels like a truck hit them,” Kelleher said.
He says that strain is worse than what doctors here saw last flu season.
"Last year Type B was more prevalent,” he said.
When you walk into Patient First, they have surgical masks at the front entrance. A lot of patients are wearing them as they wait in the front lobby in order to protect themselves.
So how do you know if you've come down with the flu?
"Headaches, sometimes quite severe, body aches, chills, nasal congestion, running nose and dry cough,” Kelleher said.
Only problem, he says some patients have all of those symptoms but don't test positive for the flu.
"I’m wondering if there’s a different strain out there that’s not even covered by A & B,” he said.
Regardless, some doctors will prescribe Tamiflu - which doesn’t eliminate the illness. It just helps make it more bearable. So you don’t end up in need of it, do your part to stay healthy.
"Avoidance of anybody with the flu which is hard to do since it’s so rampant and keeping yourself well hydrated and well nourished,” Kelleher said.
But since it’s so prevalent in our area right now...
"It’s going to be difficult to avoid it,” he said
Kelleher says even some people who got the flu shot have become sick. Regardless, the CDC always recommends getting the shot as an extra layer of protection.
