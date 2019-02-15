3 suspects caught after trying to flee from stolen car

SPOTSYLVANIA, VA (WWBT) - Three people were caught after a stolen vehicle was reported in Spotsylvania County on Tuesday.
The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to 11000 block of Roosevelt Road at 2:45 a.m. in reference to a stolen vehicle after the homeowner noticed his 2012 Honda sedan missing from the driveway.
Deputies spotted the vehicle within minutes of arriving to the neighborhood.
“Deputies noticed several occupants in the vehicle which took off at a high rate of speed," the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
The car crashed in the 4200 block of Plank Road and the suspects then took off running in different directions before they were captured.
The sheriff’s office says the driver, 27-year-old De’Jon Tyrone Carr, faces charges of receiving stolen property, fleeing from law enforcement and causing or encouraging acts rendering children delinquent.
The passengers - a teen and 26-year-old woman - have not yet been charged as the incident remains under investigation.
