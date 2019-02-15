Sheriff’s office: Sign with ‘N’ word near highway is not a hate crime

NEW KENT, VA (WWBT) - The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Friday that a sign placed on property in the 5300 block of New Kent Highway is not a hate crime.
NBC12 viewers sent photos and emails about the sign that said “N***** 4 sale.”
The sheriff’s office says that a resident put the sign on the property.
They said the man, who is black, lives with his mother, who does not want the sign up and has asked the sheriff’s office to take it down.
Sheriff’s deputies have been at the property on Friday morning and said at one point the sign was taken down.
“Our office has spoken to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office about this incident and it was determined that this was not a hate crime because the author of the message is the resident of the property,” the sheriff’s office said in its post.
The sheriff’s office said Friday afternoon that the sign is “not intending to intimidate anyone on the property.”
