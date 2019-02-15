Richmond shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another in the hospital.
Police responded to the 1200 block of N. 19th Street for a shooting at approximately 11:37 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a man dead in an alley.
Police then found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
