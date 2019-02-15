Richmond shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

Police responded to the 1200 block of N. 19th Street for a shooting at approximately 11:37 p.m. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 15, 2019 at 5:01 AM EST - Updated February 15 at 5:01 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another in the hospital.

Police responded to the 1200 block of N. 19th Street for a shooting at approximately 11:37 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man dead in an alley.

Police then found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

