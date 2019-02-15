Richmond man sentenced to nearly 6 years for attempted robbery, possessing firearm

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A previously convicted felon will spend nearly six years behind bars for attempted to rob a Midlothian Turnpike business.
Court records show that Revardo Darnell White, 59, of Richmond, walked into the back office at Nations Motors Auto Lot while wearing a mask and brandishing a loaded firearm and demanded money.
When White pointed the firearm directly at one of the victims, the victim offered cash from his own wallet.
“White tried to charge the weapon and a bullet fell or was ejected from the weapon onto the floor. White left without taking any cash from the victim or the business,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release on Friday.
This case is part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative, which “focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and re-entry programs for lasting reductions in crime."
