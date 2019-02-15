Police investigating child sex abuse claim at Henrico day care

VARINA, VA (WWBT) - A day care facility says it is working with the Henrico County Police Department on a child sex abuse investigation.
Katherine Hoffman, the director of center relations with the Tuckaway Child Development & Early Education Center, said Friday that the employee under question has been placed on leave.
The allegations came forward to the day care center after a Child Protective Services report was filed on Thursday, Feb. 14.
The day care center is on Midview Road.
No charges have been filed.
