Police investigating child sex abuse claim at Henrico day care

Police investigating child sex abuse claim at Henrico day care
Henrico County Police and Child Protective Services are investigating a child sex abuse claim at a Varina day care.
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 15, 2019 at 4:29 PM EST - Updated February 15 at 4:29 PM

VARINA, VA (WWBT) - A day care facility says it is working with the Henrico County Police Department on a child sex abuse investigation.

Katherine Hoffman, the director of center relations with the Tuckaway Child Development & Early Education Center, said Friday that the employee under question has been placed on leave.

The allegations came forward to the day care center after a Child Protective Services report was filed on Thursday, Feb. 14.

The day care center is on Midview Road.

No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.