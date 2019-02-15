Petersburg school locked down after nearby shooting, concerns of possible intruder

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Petersburg police say a reported school intruder incident never happened.
Officers responded to Pleasant Lane Elementary School on Friday morning at approximately 11:13 a.m., for a possible intruder inside.
Police say there was no one in the school. A school official heard a gun shot nearby, which police say came from the 1600 block of Brickhouse Avenue.
The official then locked the school down.
Police are investigating the incident that occurred on Brickhouse Avenue.
School officials released this statement after the incident:
This morning because of an issue in the neighborhood, our school briefly went on lockdown. We took this step out of an abundance of precaution. Police officers checked the school thoroughly and found no threat or security issue. The lockdown lasted less than 30 minutes, then we returned to our normal day of teaching and learning. Maintaining a safe learning environment is a priority at Pleasants Lane and throughout Petersburg City Public Schools. Thank you for believing in Petersburg City Public Schools!
Anyone with any information on the Brickhouse Avenue incident is asked to call the Petersburg Bureau of Police at 804-732-4222.
