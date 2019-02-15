Northam signs tax bill, tax return processing to begin

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Your wait for your state tax refund is about to end.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday signed legislation that allows the Virginia Department of Taxation to begin processing individual income tax returns.
“I am proud that we were able to work together to give Virginians the clarity they deserve during tax season,” said Northam. “Now, because of this important compromise, Virginia taxpayers can properly prepare and file their taxes and our state personnel can start processing tax returns.”
The state has a “Where’s My Refund” website to track your refund once your taxes are filed.
Tax officials say there is a “significant backlog” on tax returns and that taxes are processed in the order they’re received.
“You may experience slower turnaround times for refunds than in years past,” said Tax Commissioner Craig M. Burns.
