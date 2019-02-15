News to know for Feb. 15: Dog set on fire dies; Trump to sign shutdown deal; Richmond shooting death

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Friday is here, but heartbreaking stories hit Central Virginia today.
Tommie, the dog we all came to know and love, has died.
The dog was covered in flammable liquid, tied to a pole and set on fire in Abner Clay Park on Sunday.
Tommie suffered burns to 40 percent of his body and faced a grueling recovery. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
President Donald Trump is set to sign a shutdown deal on Friday morning.
The president is also expected to bypass lawmakers and declare a national emergency to receive money for his wall on the Mexican border.
The money is expected to come from military construction funds and counterdrug efforts.
Richmond police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another in the hospital.
Police responded to the 1200 block of N. 19th Street for a shooting at approximately 11:37 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a man dead in an alley.
Police then found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Henrico Schools are seeing a growing number of students showing up sick.
Central Virginia health officials say people are visiting doctor’s offices everyday complaining of the flu.
According to officials, the strain that’s getting people sick seems to be different from last year’s flu virus.
"It’s going to be difficult to avoid it,” he said.
Chesterfield police are investigating a homicide in the 7000 block of Drexelbrook Road.
Police responded to a home in the 7000 block of Drexelbrook Road at approximately 10:44 p.m. on Thursday, for a report of an unresponsive man.
Upon arrival, officers found 53-year-old Dwayne U. Swann deceased, suffering from a gunshot wound.
It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Saturday with some rain to snow expected.
The warm air Friday leading into the Saturday system should preclude any snow changeover Saturday from sticking too much, although a dusting to an inch will be possible mainly north of Richmond. The peak timing for when snow could occur for Central Virginia would be from around mid-morning through early afternoon Saturday.
The 2019 Virginia International Auto Show is back with hundreds of motor vehicles!
The show is presented by the Greater Richmond New Car Dealers Association and produced by MotorTrend Auto Shows.
The event will take place at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, located at 403 N. Third Street in Richmond.
The show will run Friday and Saturday, Feb. 15-16, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
