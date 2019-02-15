80 new troopers join Virginia State Police

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Virginia State Police welcomed 80 new troopers during its 129th graduation on Friday.
“The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including defensive tactics, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, survival Spanish, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival, cultural diversity and crisis management,” Virginia State Police said in a news release.
The new graduates began their instruction session in July 2018.
The graduates “are from corner of the Commonwealth, as well as New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.”
The troopers will now work with a field training officer for six weeks to learn his or her new patrol area starting Feb. 18.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.