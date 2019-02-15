Motorcyclist killed in two vehicle crash in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE, VA (WWBT) - A 37-year-old old McKinney man died after a crash Thursday evening at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 460.
Police say Shawn M. Parrish was traveling south on Route 1 on his Kawasaki motorcycle when he struck a vehicle attempting to make a left turn onto Route 460.
The driver, an 18-year-old woman, was not injured.
Parrish was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation.
