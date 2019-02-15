Motorcyclist killed in two vehicle crash in Dinwiddie

State police continue to investigate the crash.
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 15, 2019 at 3:46 PM EST - Updated February 15 at 3:46 PM

DINWIDDIE, VA (WWBT) - A 37-year-old old McKinney man died after a crash Thursday evening at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 460.

Police say Shawn M. Parrish was traveling south on Route 1 on his Kawasaki motorcycle when he struck a vehicle attempting to make a left turn onto Route 460.

The driver, an 18-year-old woman, was not injured.

Parrish was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation.

