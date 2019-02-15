Man found dead in Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a homicide in the 7000 block of Drexelbrook Road.
Police responded to a home in the 7000 block of Drexelbrook Road at approximately 10:44 p.m. on Thursday, for a report of an unresponsive man.
Upon arrival, officers found 53-year-old Dwayne U. Swann deceased, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police are on scene investigating the homicide.
Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
