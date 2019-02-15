Man arrives at hospital with life-threatening gunshot wound

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday night.
Richmond police received a call at approximately 11:54 p.m. for an adult male who arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police believe the incident occurred in the 3100 block of Broadrock Boulevard.
The victim’s injury is considered life-threatening, but he is expected to survive.
Anyone with any information should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
