Historic Chesterfield cottage moved to a new home

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield County has preserved some of its “roadside past” this week as a small historic cottage that was built in 1929 was moved to a new home.
The cottage was one of 40 that was build at the Moore’s Lake retreat.
“It serves as a reminder of a bygone time when Route 1 was the main highway from Maine to Florida, and travelers from far and wide stopped at the popular vacation spot," Chesterfield County said in a news release.
The cottage was carefully loaded onto a trailer and moved to Falling Creek Ironworks Park this week.
“Cottages were scattered across the retreat property which featured a lake with a sandy beach, water slides, a dance hall and eventually a restaurant,” the county said.
Chesterfield officials say that once Interstate 95 was built, it pulled traffic away from the area and the popular getaway spot went out of business.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.