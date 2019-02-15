Forecast: Springlike Friday with snow likely Saturday.

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Warm weather Friday, but cold returns this weekend with rain changing to snow possible Saturday
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Night rain likely.
SATURDAY: First Alert Weather Day for rain changing briefly to mix/snow. We’ll start the day in the upper 30s and drop into the mid 30s during the day. Any snow looks mainly along I-64 and North, with an inch possible, mainly on grassy surfaces. (Precipitation Chance: 80%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with showers possible at night. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 40%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Showers possible in the morning. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: First Alert Weather Day for rain likely. Freezing rain possible in northern VA with maybe a brief period overnight NW of Richmond. Lows in the upper 30s, high around 40. (Precipitation Chance: 70%)
WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 50. (Rain Chance: 60%)
THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy with rain possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
FIRST ALERT: NEXT WEEK looks warmer than average and wet. That takes us to the end of February.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.