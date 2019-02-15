Fight, social media threat lead to more officers at Manchester High School

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department says additional officers are at Manchester High School on Friday after a fight on Thursday and a social media threat made later in the day.
Police say two students - a boy and girl - were involved in a verbal dispute. The girl then struck the boy, who also made a threatening statement to the girl, police said.
After school was dismissed, police say they received several reports of a social media post that referenced that incident and included a threat of violence at the school.
“Police continue to investigate the source of the social media threat, but at this point no credible threat has been established,” police said. “Out of an abundance of caution, additional officers will be at Manchester High School today.”
Police and Manchester Principal Christy Ellis say the threat was not credible.
Ellis sent this message to parents on Thursday night:
I wanted to let you know that our administrative team and police have investigated a statement made earlier today by an upset student after he was involved in an altercation. The statement referenced violence against our school.
My administrative team followed our school's safety protocols and investigated with police support. We are aware that some students are talking about this incident on social media; however, there is no credible threat against our school based on the investigation. We have met with the families of the students involved and put plans in place to ensure the safety of all of our students.
Out of an abundance of caution, we are working to have additional police presence at school tomorrow.
I look forward to welcoming our students back to school on Friday for a half-day of learning.
