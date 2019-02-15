Digital agency urges people to think before posting on social media

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - With the racist photo controversy surrounding Governor Ralph Northam and his medical school yearbook, some digital experts warn that there could be photos that you post on social media now that you may regret in the future.
Eddia O’Leary is the president of Collab, a digital agency in Richmond. O’Leary says when it comes to our “digital footprint,” perception is everything.
“You have control over what you put out there, but you don’t have control over how people perceive what you post,” said O’Leary. “People should be pretty thoughtful about what they put online and sometimes in the moment it’s not easy to be thoughtful when you’re living something or doing something.”
Whether it’s photos with loved ones, a politically charged statement or joke or even a party picture on your timeline, O’Leary says everything we post has the potential to affect our future if the right person gets the wrong idea from it.
“It is proven, more and more, that stuff really does follow you and really impacts you and sometimes it’s hard to believe that this thing that I’m doing right now that seems so great might mean I can’t get a job in 10 years,” said O’Leary.
O’Leary says that while anyone can delete an embarrassing photo or statement made online, there is no guarantee that it’s actually gone for good because people can copy and share the things you post the instant they go on the web.
O’Leary adds that it’s important to check the privacy setting on social media accounts to ensure that when you share something it’s only going to the people you intend it to go to.
“Take some time to really think about who you are sharing this with. Am I sharing with a friend, [or] am I sharing with friends of friends?” said O’Leary.
O’Leary added that it’s not about getting better at hiding the things you think may negatively affect you, rather we should make sure to not engage in activities or conversations that may question your character.
“Really the first line of defense is making sure you aren’t doing that embarrassing thing ever regardless of posting it.”
O’Leary said a good rule to follow, particularly for young people, is to ask yourself the purpose of your social media post before it goes up and to question who you are trying to impress and what do you want people to think about you once you post it.
O’Leary said also think about whether or not you would want you parents or a close loved one to see what’s on your social media.
If you think you’ll have a hard time explaining you statement or image, then there is a good chance you shouldn’t post it at all.
