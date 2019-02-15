Dave Chappelle hand-delivers tickets to Charlotte couple who were scammed out of hundreds on Craigslist

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - On Thursday night, Dave Chappelle hand-delivered tickets to his Valentine’s Day comedy show to a Charlotte couple who were scammed out of hundreds of dollars trying to purchase the tickets on Craigslist.
Not only did Chappelle hand-deliver the tickets, he sat down to chat with the couple and took time to take pictures with several people in the hotel restaurant.
On Wednesday, WBTV reported that a south Charlotte wife and mother claimed she paid a seller on Craigslist hundreds of dollars for tickets to see comedian Dave Chappelle at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, but never received the tickets.
The woman said her husband loves Dave Chappelle, so when she heard he was coming to perform in Charlotte she thought it would be great to get tickets.
Unfortunately, she missed her opportunity to get the tickets at the box office and instead chose to look for tickets on Craigslist.
She was thrilled to find tickets at the end of a row, citing the fact that her husband often needs a wheelchair in public so seating can be tricky.
“They were seats one through four so those would be great because I could put my husband in seat one at the end of an aisle and that kind of good stuff,” the woman explained.
She hoped the comedy show would be a perfect Valentine’s Day gift for her husband. She said they could also take another couple to the show with them. She decided to contact the seller about buying all four available tickets.
“They said they were available. The person said they could provide proof of purchase so I was like ‘great’,” elaborated the wife and mother.
She said there was nothing too suspicious about the seller so she decided to buy the tickets, transferring the seller $500 through the Apple Pay online payment service.
“I was having good faith and it cost me $500,” the woman stated.
She said the seller never sent her the tickets and stopped communicating with her as soon as she sent the money.
“You have no empathy or goodness, or I don’t know, maybe no soul,” the woman told WBTV.
She has filed a police report with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and a fraud report with her credit card company.
The couple seemed overjoyed Thursday night as they received the tickets and met Chappelle.
“Always get your tickets from reliable sources,” Chappelle said as he gave the tickets.
