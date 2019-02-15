Contractor selected for largest VDOT construction project

NORFOLK, VA (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has announced that Virginia has selected Hampton Roads Connector Partners to take on the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project.
The fixed price, $3.3 billion, and fixed completion date, Nov. 1, 2023, have been announced. The contract is expected to begin in April 2019.
After a year-long competition between three design-build teams, Hampton Roads Connector Partners was selected based on bid price and technical score.
The primary source of funding for the project is HRTAC, with applications for state and federal financial support in the process of being finalized.
VDOT is set to fund replacement of the bridge trestles on the Norfolk side.
“This project supports and expands critical transportation infrastructure, creating opportunity for families, military personnel, and businesses in the Hampton Roads region,” said Governor Northam. “I am proud of the hard work and negotiations that have taken place over this past year to deliver significant improvements that will relieve daily congestion, increase safety, and drive economic growth throughout this important corridor.”
“HRTAC’s regional tax and user-supported funding, with anticipated state and federal funds, for the HRBT Expansion Project will continue to ensure future congestion relief and connectivity through regional solutions and partnership with VDOT,” said HRTAC Chairman Michael Hipple. “HRTAC and the Commonwealth Transportation Board are already funding partners in the delivery of more than a billion dollars’ worth of transportation projects that will enhance the quality of life and economic vitality in the Hampton Roads region.”
