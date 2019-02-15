Are free samples really free?

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT/WXIX) - Amazon’s making waves with its free samples program, sending freebies to Prime members, based on their profiles.
But other companies will send you free samples, too, if you’re willing to give them your time, energy and personal information.
PINCHMe will send you free samples each month based on information you provide in a personal profile. But to get a crack at those freebies, you need to make sure to log into the site the day those free samples are released. If you do get a sample box, you’ll be asked to review those products.
A site called BzzAgent also sends out free samples, in hopes you’ll buzz about those products on your social media. First, you fill out a series of surveys to be eligible. Once you get the samples, you need to tackle a variety of tasks to review and promote those products.
Smiley 360 is a similar program where you get free stuff, and in exchange are asked to complete a number of missions related to those products.
Yes, it’s fun to get free stuff in the mail. But while these programs don’t technically cost you money, you will give up time to fill out all of those surveys, and review and market those products.
And the personal information they ask for is a lot more valuable than a sample size of laundry detergent.
If you want free samples, set up a separate email address for those offers. Be sure to think hard about providing your real birth date, or other sensitive information.
