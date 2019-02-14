7-year-old hit, injured by Virginia school bus

SMYTH Co., Va. (WDBJ7) - Virginia State Police say a seven-year-old boy is suffering from serious, but non-life threatening, injuries after a Smyth Co. Public School bus hit him Tuesday afternoon.
State Police are investigating the incident that occurred at the intersection of Dutton Road and Copper Drive at 4:13 p.m.
The school bus was heading south on Dutton Road and dropped off two students. According to witnesses, after dropping off the students, one of the students was found lying in the roadway. The other student had safely crossed the road.
Witnesses say when the 73-year-old bus driver was alerted of the incident, he immediately returned to the stop on Dutton road.
The child is currently being treated at a children's hospital in Johnson City, Tenn.
State Police say charges are pending consultation with the Smyth County Commonwealth's Attorney.
The name of the 73-year-old bus driver or seven-year-old boy has not been released.
