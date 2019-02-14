Woman killed in crash on Genito Road

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - One person has died in a crash in the 17200 block of Genito Road in Chesterfield.
Chesterfield police said a dump truck was heading west and ran off road. The driver over-corrected and collided with a Honda Accord in the oncoming lane.
The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.
Police said it does not appear speed or alcohol are factors in the crash.
Genito Road between Mount Hermon Road and Otterdale Road is expected to be closed for an extended period as rescue crews clear the scene.
