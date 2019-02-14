Ways to save on weddings

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Wedding Report collected data on what couples spend on weddings across the U.S., and couples in the city of Richmond take the cake when it comes to most affordable weddings in Central Virginia.
According to the data, couples in Richmond spend just under $20,000 on average, which is $19,876, on their weddings!
In Chesterfield and Henrico, the average skyrockets to more than $30,000. Chesterfield sits at $32,918 and Henrico is estimated to be $30,939.
Now, there are some tried-and-true ways to save on your ceremony, reception and all the rest.
First, keep the size of that guest list under control. The more people you invite, the more you’ll pay for food, drinks, centerpieces, favors and more.
Getting married in the off-season can also save you money. When it comes to weddings, that means January, March, April and November.
Holding your ceremony and reception in the same place can also save you money, by eliminating travel time for vendors you pay by the hour.
When it comes to flowers, using blooms that are in season and local can save you a fortune. Daytime weddings also tend to be less expensive than nighttime ones, when guests expect to eat and drink more.
If your wedding plans are draining your savings, or worse, require you to run up credit card debt, it’s time to scale down your celebration.
