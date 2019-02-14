Virginia police warn of possible ‘Peeping Tom’

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ7) - Vinton police have warned residents that there apparently is a peeping Tom in the area.
According to a Facebook post by Vinton Police, two incidents occurred late last year and early this year within the town limits.
An investigation was completed and a suspect was identified, however, police said there was not enough information to file charges.
The suspect may have recently moved out of town and has not been back to the house since being approached by officers, police said.
Please advised residents to be aware of suspicious subjects in neighbors’ yards or property, and to call 911 if they notice anything unusual.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.