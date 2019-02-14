Vehicle rear ends school bus, catches fire in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - A vehicle accident involving a school bus occurred this morning in Petersburg.
Emergency crews responded to the 2500 block of County Drive at approximately 7:40 a.m., for a reported vehicle accident.
The bus was traveling to Vernon Johns Middle School, when it was rear-ended by a vehicle. The vehicle caught fire following the collision.
The driver of the vehicle is suffering facial injuries. The severity is unknown at this time.
None of the students or the bus driver suffered any injuries.
The 17 students are being transferred to another bus to continue to school.
