UVA explores what causes cell death in the brain

“This has been a big open question in neuroscience, particularly in various neurodegenerative diseases,” said Michael McConnell, PhD, of UVA’s Center for Brain Immunology and Glia. “What is this selective vulnerability? What underlies it? And so now, with our work, the hypotheses moving forward are that it could be that different regions of the brain actually have a different garden of these [variations] in young individuals and that sets up different regions for decline later in life.”