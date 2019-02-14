Sub-committee system kills LGBT protections, driver’s license suspension reform and, maybe, the ERA

What do the Equal Rights Amendment, driver’s license suspension reform and legislation to ban housing discrimination based on gender or sexual orientation have in common?
They were all the subject of high-profile legislative pushes.
They all appeared to have enough bipartisan support to pass the General Assembly.
And, despite surviving the Senate, they’re all likely to die without a vote on the floor of the House of Delegates, ensnared in the body’s often-maligned system of subcommittees, where four or five members of the majority party wield the power to block just about anything that comes their way.
“The inequities, the lack of due process, the lack of transparency and fairness, I believe, are apparent,” said Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, whose legislation to end the practice of suspending driver’s licenses for unpaid fines and court costs, which affects more than 600,000 state residents, died this week on a 4-3 vote in a House subcommittee dominated by two conservative former prosecutors.
He called it “rule by fiat.”
