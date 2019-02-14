Spanberger aims to prevent future government shutdowns with Stop STUPIDITY Act

WASHINGTON (GRAY DC) -- After weeks of another government shutdown hanging over Americans’ heads, a new bill proposed in the U.S. House of Representatives aims to help prevent another shutdown in the future.
Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th District, introduced the Stop STUPIDITY Act Wednesday, which would automatically renew government funding from the previous year for all federal departments except the legislative branch and the executive office of the president.
The bill would ensure most federal workers would continue to receive a paycheck if Congress cannot agree on a budget, but federal lawmakers would not.
The congresswoman's bill comes just weeks after the longest government shutdown in history.
"While our air traffic controllers were working without pay, our FBI was working without pay, our Customs and Border Patrol agents were working without pay, here in the legislative branch, we were totally unimpacted," said Rep. Spanberger.
"I think if members if Congress truly understood the impact of the day to day workings of what was happening in all these other agencies, fewer people would be able to use salaries and the very function of our government as a negotiating tool," she continued.
Both Democrat and Republican lawmakers have been introducing a variety of bills in the last month to try and prevent government shutdowns in the future, such as the Government Shutdown Prevention Act, introduced by Rep. Lloyd Smucker (R-PA), and the Ban Government Shutdowns Act, introduced by Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA).
Rep. Spanberger’s bill is similar to legislation introduced in the Senate by Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) last month.
