School before Labor Day? Bill seeks to squash ‘Kings Dominion’ law

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Your kids could soon start school before Labor Day. A House bill that just passed the Senate would give districts the power to make that decision.
Districts currently don’t start before the holiday because of Dominion Law, named after the amusement park Kings Dominion. The law was passed in the 1980s to help boost tourism.
If a district wants to start earlier currently, they must apply for a waiver.
Here’s a map from the Virginia Department of Education of all the districts in our area, illustrating their start dates.
Lawmakers still have to work out a few differences before the bill heads to the governor’s desk.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.