Overturned gravel truck causes diesel spill in Goochland

GOOCHLAND, VA (WWBT) - An overturned gravel truck has led to a small diesel spill in Goochland County on Thursday morning.
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the top of exit 173 to eastbound I-64, at approximately 10:32 a.m.
An investigation reveals a 2016 Kensworth gravel truck was carrying several thousand pounds of gravel when the driver overturned, losing the load.
There was also a small diesel spill as a result of the truck overturning.
The driver has been identified as Wesley Adkins, 30, of Providence Forge, VA.
Adkins was wearing a safety belt, and did not suffer any injuries. He has been charged with reckless driving.
Cleanup remains underway.
Police continue their investigation into the crash.
