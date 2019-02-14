‘Northam needs to resign’: Protesters gather outside Governor’s Mansion

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Calls for Governor Ralph Northam to resign continued Wednesday evening.
With signs in hand, dozens of protesters gathered outside the Governor’s Mansion for a special message for Northam.
“Northam needs to resign. He should have done that a long time ago,” said Francesca Leigh-Davis.
One of the organizers of the “Ralph Must Resign” protest said protesters won’t step back until Northam steps down.
“A lot of people are hurt, and a lot of people plan to hold you accountable for the votes they gave you,” said Leigh-Davis.
Northam said he intends to remain in office and believes he is the leader who can heal the Commonwealth during this time.
“None of us are bleeding. None of us have physical wounds. These are emotional wounds and spiritual wounds caused by your display of racial disrespect,” said Leigh-Davis.
“What will we tell them and their colleagues we did in 2019 when our governor did something to mock our people,” Charlottesville City Councilman Wes Bellamy said.
“I hope he takes away the fact he sees young black people out supporting and fighting for what he believes in,” student Chasity Bowser said.
Northam kicks off his Reconciliation Tour at VUU next week, and several students said they are not happy.
“I am not happy about that at all. I have messaged the president. I have posted on social media site that we do not want him at our HBCU,” Shekenya Knight said.
One student said she will be there to tell the governor how she feels.
“I think it’s so he can see there are kids at Virginia Union that want their voices heard. If he sees us fighting for what we believe is right, he might take accountability for his actions,” Kiana Bell said.
“Ralph Northam, the man, most certainly we can forgive him, but the governor is not fit to represent the group of people, the state of Virginia, you have been charged to represent,” Leigh-Davis said.
Another rally is planned for 10 a.m. at Monroe Park on Monday, Feb. 18, called the “March of Reckoning."
