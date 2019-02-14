News to know for Feb. 14: Gorgeous Valentine’s Day: Parkland shooting anniversary; Rams defeat Spiders

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Happy Valentine’s Day! We hope your Thursday is filled with love.
Today’s weather is perfect for spending the day with loved ones!
Skies will be clear and mostly sunny, with highs in the low 60s.
However, there’s still a chance for a wintry mix to pass through Central Virginia this weekend.
Today marks one year since 17 lives were taken at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.
Florida’s governor has ordered a moment of silence in remembrance of the students and staff members who were killed on Valentine’s Day last year.
The Parkland massacre is the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history.
The Catholic Diocese of Richmond released a list of 42 priests accused of sexual abuse of minors.
The list includes both priests accused of sexual abuse in Richmond and those who served in Richmond but have allegations against them from another diocese.
The entire list can be viewed here.
A fatal crash occurred on Wednesday night in the 17200 block of Genito Road in Chesterfield.
A dump truck was heading west and ran off the road, before over-correcting and colliding with a Honda Accord in the oncoming lane.
The woman operating the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dr. Vanessa Tyson, one of two women accusing Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax of sexual assault, plans to meet with a Boston area prosecutor.
Tyson’s lawyer says a meeting is being set up regarding the 2004 encounter.
Tyson’s attorney, Debra Katz with Katz, Marshall, and Banks, issued the following statement:
“I spoke with Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins this afternoon. Dr. Tyson will meet with members of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s staff and law enforcement to detail her allegations of sexual assault. We are working to schedule a meeting.”
VCU Rams defeated the University of Richmond Spiders at last night’s rivalry game at the Siegel Center.
Last night’s game was the first of two meetings between the rivals.
The Rams defeated the Spiders 81-60.
Valentine’s Day is finally here!
Area florists and shops are busy providing customers with the perfect gifts to celebrate the day of love.
If you still haven’t finalized plans, check out a list of things to do today in Richmond.
