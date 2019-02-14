Krispy Kreme Conversation Heart doughnuts leave many without words

Wish I had a pic of the other two boxes that I sent to school today. My daughter said they were melted and all messed up. Kinda like some of the other pics in this thread. Guess the box I kept that was on top in the bag was the nice one of the 3 I bought. Smart of them to put that one on top for me to look at. $35 for doughnuts that don’t look like what was advertised. Tiny too! They slide all around because so much room in box. Won’t do that again. Better off sticking to the regulars.