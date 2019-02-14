Krispy Kreme Conversation Heart doughnuts leave many without words

(KCBD) - In a news release from Krispy Kreme, the newly introduced and limited-time offer for heart-shaped “Conversation Doughnuts” were expected to fill a need and allow fans to “express all the feels.” The fans responded with “all the feels” when what they got was not what was promised.
The specialty doughnuts were available from Jan. 30 through Valentine’s Day.
“Finding the right word can be like, I don’t know….hard. But eating a doughnut is easy. So, we printed the right words on the doughnuts for you so you can’t mess this up,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in a news release issued on Jan. 24.
But according to people on Facebook, it was Krispy Kreme who messed it up. It appears it was harder to make the doughnuts than expected.
One commenter said, “I think I’m a victim of false advertising. Lol, mine doesn’t look like anything from the ad. I waited in line for an hour and 20 minutes and they look like something my 4 yr old decorated.”
Another said, “My daughter has been seeing these advertised and kept bugging me to get them. Finally took the long way home from work to swing by and pick them up. While they are hearts, they aren’t the cute conversation heart doughnuts she’s seen on social media. What a waste of $12/dozen. It’s almost like false advertising. Apparently you guys have some serious quality control across your company. I won’t be rushing back when we see the next advertised special. #disappointed”
These conversation doughnuts were in response to the shortage of candy conversation hearts that was expected this Valentine season. They were to have more than a dozen new and traditional edible phrases, including “DM ME," “ALL THE FEELS,” and “BE MINE.” They were also supposed to be filled with either cake batter, strawberries & kreme, raspberry or chocolate kreme.
Krispy Kreme has not yet responded to a request for a comment on the matter.
