Highland Springs female wrestler made for the mat

Brittney will compete at the female state meet next weekend, is aiming to earn a spot at the national meet in Oklahoma next month, and hopes that this is just the beginning. She hopes to find a college with a women’s wrestling program and eventually compete at the Olympic level. Gore has three more years to coach Brittney, but says he thinks we’ll see her in the Olympics one day. As for her high school future, Brittney’s coach says the sky is the limit.