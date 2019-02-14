Former Chesterfield teacher who had relationship with teen sentenced to 6 months

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A former Chesterfield County teacher will spend six months behind bars after pleading no contest to two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Police said Craig Nixon engaged in a relationship with a juvenile female student while teaching at Matoaca High School.
According to a plea agreement reached this week, he was sentenced to 12 month on each count, but six months was suspended on one count and on the second count, all 12 months were suspended.
His sentence has a condition of three years good behavior, no contact with the victim and complete a psycho-sexual evaluation.
The relationship began in October 2017 and continued through March 2018, according to a search warrant.
The search warrant also showed that the girl was 16 years old at the time and that Nixon was her teacher. They reportedly kissed several times at school.
The warrant says Nixon and the girl repeatedly messaged each other using school-provided laptops, and they wrote sexually graphic messages to each other in a green notebook.
A laptop, iPad, two thumb drives, legal pads and four journals were taken during the search warrant.
A parent said last year week that Nixon taught all three of their children AP English at Matoaca.
“I can say that when he was removed from [their] classroom this past March and the rumor started. I was surprised and I was hoping that it was untrue,” explained the parent. “Now to hear this makes me nauseous. It gives the school a bad name and it’s a great school."
“These are very serious charges, and Craig Nixon is not an employee of Chesterfield Schools,” Shawn Smith, spokesperson for Chesterfield County Schools, said after Nixon was arrested.
Nixon was hired in August 2000 and his last date of employment was April 3, 2018, according to Smith.
