Fairfax accuser plans to meet with district attorney

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - One of the two women accusing Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax of sexual assault has agreed to meet with a Boston area prosecutor.
A lawyer for Dr. Vanessa Tyson says they’re setting up a meeting about what Tyson says happened nearly 15 years ago. Lt. Governor Fairfax says he welcomes the investigation.
Media outlets reported that Suffolk County District Rachel Rollins sent a letter to Dr. Tyson’s attorneys, offering to investigate the allegation that Fairfax sexually assaulted her at the Democratic National Convention in 2004.
In response, Tyson’s attorney, Debra Katz with Katz, Marshall, and Banks, issued the following statement:
“I spoke with Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins this afternoon. Dr. Tyson will meet with members of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s staff and law enforcement to detail her allegations of sexual assault. We are working to schedule a meeting.”
Fairfax’s spokesperson responded in a statement, “We have said all along we are open to a full, fair and impartial and non-political investigation of this matter that affords due process to all. We look forward to meeting the Suffolk County District Attorney should they decide to commence an investigation and will cooperate fully. We know that when all accounts are heard that the truth will prevail and his name will be cleared.”
The Boston Globe reported that Fairfax’s spokesperson said the Lt. Governor would explore filing his own criminal complaint against Tyson for filing of a false complaint against him. NBC12 asked if Fairfax plans to file a counter complaint, but have not heard back yet.
This comes after Dr. Tyson spoke on a panel about the MeToo movement at Stanford University Tuesday night.
Tyson did not discuss her allegation against Fairfax, but included herself when discussing sexual assault survivors.
“It is killing us slowly, quickly, but it’s killing us. It is taking everything out of ourselves just to function in this world and to try to make it a better place,” said Tyson, choking up. “Sorry.”
A second woman, Meredith Watson, accused Fairfax of sexual assault while the two were students at Duke University in 2000. No criminal complaint has been filed in that case.
Fairfax has emphatically denied both accusations and says he will not resign.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.