Elyria police: Man starved dog to death after it ‘messed’ with his marijuana plants

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An Elyria man has been charged with animal cruelty after a malnourished and deceased dog was found in his garage.
According to Elyria police, officers responded on Wednesday to a Murray Ridge Road home that was previously rented by Anthony Jackson II. While cleaning, the landlord stated that he found a dead dog inside the garage and called Elyria police.
Police say the dog appeared to be there for an extended period of time because portions of the skeleton were protruding through the skin.
Investigators went to question Jackson, who was being held in the Lorain County Jail on unrelated drug charges. There, he told police that he had a dog several months ago, but he locked the canine in the garage because it “messed” with the marijuana plants he had in his house.
Jackson told police that he thought the dog ran away after the garage was broken into, but it instead starved to death.
Arraignment for Jackson was scheduled on Thursday morning.
