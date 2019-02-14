Couples renew their vows on Valentines Day

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It was a day of love for four couples at McGuire Veterans Medical Center.
“Love never fails and love conquers all,” Chaplain Brad Bradley said.
Four couples recommitted to their partners again.
“What better day to say I love you all over again and I will do it all over again,” Bradley said.
Bradley said he’s learned so much just from being around the lovebirds.
“Ah man they are wonderful. They have gone through the process of marriage counseling and talking about things and talking about what marriage means to them,” Bradley said.
From the first dance tot he kiss these couples experienced a day like no other.
“It’s beautiful,” Clementine Bailey said.
As Pompay and Clementine Bailey made their way down the aisle, they couldn’t help but to think of the 22 years they have been married.
“I love my husband and I will probably get a little chewed out because I didn’t even know it would be this nice. I just thought we would have a few words and that’s it,” Bailey said.
The honeymoon didn’t last forever for these two.
“It’s a new experience and has gotten me to where I am today,” Pompay Bailey said.
“We were put through the test of love and through sickness and in health,” Clementine Bailey said.
Clementine was there for her husband when he was at his lowest point for seven months while he was in and out of three different hospitals.
“I just can’t imagine and when he is not feeling good, I don’t feel good,” Clementine Bailey said.
“It’s like a re-commitment to God and a re-commitment to each other to stay married and fulfill the vows they originally agreed to,” Bradley said.
“For me it’s knowing someone cares for me, going to support me, love me unconditionally,”Clementine Bailey said.
Unconditionally, these two promised the will remain in love, always and forever.
A reception was held after the wedding for guests.
