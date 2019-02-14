Collector finds rare 1921 Babe Ruth baseball card, buys for $2

SPARKS, NV (KRNV/CNN) - A baseball card collector says he found a rare Babe Ruth baseball card in a Nevada shop last month.
Dale Ball was visiting from the Fresno, CA, area but says he went into the small shop to sell a couple of Sacagawea coins.
Ball said he couldn't believe the card was only $8. But the owner of the store thought it was a fake and sold it to ball for just $2.
Ball took it to get it authenticated. Turns out, the card is a 1921 Babe Ruth Shotwell E-121 model.
"I didn't even know what to say," he said. "I had tears running down my face. I can't even imagine the feeling."
Ball says he's turned down three multi-million dollar offers to buy the card.
