Burglars subdue pit bulls with bacon, hamburgers while robbing Cleveland home

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - At around 1:15 p.m. Monday, a postal carrier on Ardoyne Avenue in Cleveland knew something was wrong at Keith Putnam’s home.
“I know the mailman, and he was about to call me saying there is a couple of strange characters in your driveway," said Putnam.
He missed that message because he was at work. Minutes later, he checked his phone.
“I seen robbers with masks on my porch, so I rushed home but they were already gone,” he said.
Through all the camera’s he had installed, robbers with plastic gloves and masks were clearly visible.
The thieves came prepared with hot dogs, hamburgers and raw bacon--all to distract his two dogs.
Putnam said his pit bulls are friendly, and believes they tried to protect his home but, “they sound like they wanted to, but they can’t resist bacon and hamburgers.”
On the tape you can tell they got in through a window on the second floor. Putnam said they just ransacked the home placing everything in backpacks and duffel bags,
“They took my Xbox, speakers. Took money from my girlfriend. They took the kids shoes. They took, like, five pairs of shoes," he said.
Putnam is concerned because this is the second time in a month his house has been hit.
