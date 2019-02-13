Woman provides false ID, switches seats with passenger during traffic stop

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - A Stafford woman was arrested after giving a deputy false identification and switching seats with a passenger in the car she was driving.
Kayla Gudiness, 24, of Stafford, was wanted on outstanding warrants from Prince William County for failure to appear and Stafford County for a probation violation.
A deputy with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office pulled over the vehicle Gudiness was driving on White Oak Road about 3:40 p.m. Feb. 12 for an illegally tinted window.
The deputy had seen a short-haired person with a baseball cap driving the vehicle and a long-haired person in the passenger seat. When he approached the vehicle, the people inside had changed seats and he smelt marijuana inside the vehicle.
The woman in the passenger seat identified herself as Pavy Yerena and admitted to switching seats because she believed her driver’s license was suspended and admitted to having marijuana in a jacket pocket.
A picture on the ID the woman presented did not resemble her and she admitted to the deputy she had provided a false identification and that her real name was Kayla Gudiness.
Gudiness’ license was suspended and the deputy observed the vehicle’s registration was expired even though it displayed a 2019 sticker.
Gudiness was charged with possession of marijuana, driving suspended, obstruction of justice, providing false identification, identity theft, fictitious registration, expired registration and illegal window tint. She was also served on the outstanding warrants and was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
