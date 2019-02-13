What to know before setting up a honeymoon registry

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT/WXIX) - The average honeymoon for American newlyweds costs about $4000, according to WeddingWire data.
So if paying for the wedding itself tapped you out, you may be thinking about setting up a honeymoon registry.
This is just what it sounds like, a way for guests to help cover the costs of your honeymoon, rather than buy you china or something else from a traditional registry.
There are several sites that cater to this.
One of the most popular is Honeyfund, where you create a wishlist, with specific breakdowns for airfare, meals and more.
Guests can them purchase some of those things for you.
There’s also Honeymoon Wishes. This one’s a little different, in that the site itself will cut checks to the hotel and vendors, rather than issue one big check to the couple.
Zola lets you fund raise for your honeymoon, and register for specific experiences.
Just remember to include items at various price points.
Some of these sites do charge fees, so be sure to check for that before you sign up. And consider paying those yourselves, so your guests don’t have to.
Etiquette experts suggest you have a second registry with more traditional gifts, for guests who aren’t as comfortable with giving money.
