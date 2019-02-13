VUU reacts to becoming Gov. Northam’s first stop on ‘apology tour’

“Wednesday February 13th at 5:30 PM we welcome every African-American elected official, leader, and community stakeholder to support African-American leaders boycotting the annual Black History Month reception at the Governor’s Mansion. We will continue to stand united against racism and white supremacist values in our elected leadership.Opposed to having his annual Black History Month reception, it is our desire that Governor Northam will listen to and respond to our demands. Again, there can be no reconciliation without acknowledgement, reallocation and redistribution of resources, and a commitment to change.”