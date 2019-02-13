VCU and Richmond set for Wednesday showdown

VCU comes in with a 17-6 marks, 8-2 in the Atlantic 10, and riding a four game winning streak. The Rams are just a half game behind Davidson for the top spot in the conference and can keep pace with a victory on Wednesday. Defense has been the forte for VCU so far, as things have really come together on that side of the ball. The Rams rank 15th nationally in scoring defense (62.6 ppg), third in opponent field goal percentage (37.6) and they lead the country in three-point shooting defense (25.4 percent).