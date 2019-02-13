Top Boston attorney to investigate if Fairfax accuser files complaint

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT/AP) - The top prosecutor in Boston has offered to investigate allegations that Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax sexually assaulted a woman in 2004, if the woman files a criminal complaint, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.
A spokesman for Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said Wednesday that the prosecutor has sent a letter to a law firm representing Dr. Vanessa Tyson, pledging to provide a safe and supportive environment if she wants to discuss the matter with law enforcement.
Tyson has accused Fairfax of sexual assault at the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston.
“What began as consensual kissing quickly turned into a sexual assault,” a statement from Tyson’s law firm said last week. “Utterly shocked and terrified, I tried to move my head away, but could not because his hand was holding down my neck and he was much stronger than me. As I cried and gagged, Mr. Fairfax forced me to perform oral sex on him.”
Tyson said the assault caused her “both deep humiliation and shame.”
Tyson said she first came forward and told friends about the incident in 2017 when Fairfax was running for lieutenant governor.
Wednesday Central Virginia African American Civil Rights Leaders, Pastor and Community activists will hold a news conference to address the controversy surrounding Fairfax.
“[We are calling on] fairness and due process regarding allegation against Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax,” the groups stated.
The speakers at the news conference will include attorney Phillip Thompson, Rev. Dr. Earl Brown, Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Harris and community activities Lynetta Thompson, Jeanetta Lee and Marty Jewell.
“These leaders and other in the African American community do not disparage Mr. Fairfax’s accusers and strongly feel their voices should be heard,” a news release stated.
The news conference will be help at 3 p.m. at 31st Baptist Church (823 N. 31st Street in Churchill).
Fairfax issued a statement saying it is important to listen to women while still denying the accusation against him.
“While this allegation has been both surprising and hurtful, I also recognize that no one makes charges of this kind lightly, and I take it and this situation very seriously,” Fairfax said in the statement. “This has been an emotional couple of days for me and my family. And in my remarks on Monday, I think you could hear how emotional dealing with an allegation that I know is not true has been for me.”
