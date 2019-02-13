Richmond students get attention of singer Mumu Fresh for song performance

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Students at Bindford Middle School have grabbed the attention of a Grammy-nominated singer and rapper.
The instructor of the school’s choral and orchestra class recently posted a video to Instagram of the students singing and playing a song by artist, Mumu Fresh.
The song is called "Say My Name," and it is a tribute to Sandra Bland.
The students were so inspired by the song that they wanted to perform it for their Black History Month program.
Mumu Fresh saw the performance on Instagram and re-posted it, saying that the performance was so beautiful that it brought her to tears.
