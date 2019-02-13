Richmond-Henrico Turnpike to be closed six weeks for repairs

“This bridge is actually a 1950′s era bridge that’s supported by timber piles, those aren’t even used today,” Yob said. “Some of those timber piles have suffered some scour, or some soil erosion, from the force of the river. What we have to do now is close the bridge, drive some sheet piling [into the soil]. Once the sheet piling is in place we’ll trim the concrete in, we’ll stabilize this bridge and get it back in service."