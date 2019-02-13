Richmond-Henrico Turnpike to be closed for repairs

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond-Henrico Turnpike/Meadowbridge Road will be closed at the Henrico-Hanover County line for repairs.
The Henrico County Department of Public Works says repairs will begin on Monday, Feb. 18 at 9 a.m.
The road is set to remain closed through Sunday, March 31.
The repairs will fix damage caused during Tropical Storm Michael in October.
Northbound traffic from Richmond-Henrico will be detoured onto Azalea Avenue, Carolina Avenue and East Laburnum Avenue to Mechanicsville Turnpike, which connects to Meadowbridge by Atlee Road.
Southbound traffic will be detoured from Meadowbridge to Atlee.
