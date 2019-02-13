$10,000 reward offered to help find ‘Scream Bandit’

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The FBI is offering up to a $10,000 reward to help find the person now dubbed as the “Scream Bandit" who has robbed at least three gas stations.
Police say he’s responsible for robberies this year at:
- BP Gas Station on East Laburnum Avenue in Henrico on Jan. 19
- Raceway Gas Station on Midlothian Turnpike in the City of Richmond on Jan. 24
- Speedway Gas Station on Hull Street Road in North Chesterfield on Feb. 12
In each robbery the suspect was wearing a mask from the movie “Scary Movie."
In the incident at the Speedway, the suspect fired his gun at the clerk, but the victim was not injured.
“In each of these robberies the subject entered the business armed with a semi-automatic handgun, handed the victim clerk a bag, and demanded money,” the FBI said in a news release.
The FBI says the suspect is a black male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs between 160 and 180 pounds. He’s between 20 and 30 years old. In all of the robberies, the subject wore a black sweatshirt, dark pants, blue latex-style gloves, and the “Scream” mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044.
