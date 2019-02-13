Police investigate after driver hits 2 people crossing road

ASHLAND, VA (WWBT) - Ashland police are investigating after two people were hit by a car while crossing the road.
Police were called around 9:24 p.m. to the intersection of England and South Taylor streets Monday for the report of an accident involving pedestrians.
Officers said the driver was heading east on England Street and hit two people crossing the street in a designated crosswalk.
The two were taken to for treatment with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The driver was charged with failure to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk.
